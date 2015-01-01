SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Strauser DR, Rumrill PD, Greco C. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Champaign, IL, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-203129

PMID

32310207

Abstract

The purpose of this article is to describe the Illinois Work and Well-being Model (ILW2M), a multi-domain framework for conceptualizing the employment development of people with traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). The model emphasizes the interaction of contextual and career development domains to improve participation in the areas of work, society, community, and home. A brief discussion of potential implications regarding vocational rehabilitation research and service is offered with the overall goal of reinforcing employment development as the foundation of vocational rehabilitation services for adults with TBIs.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print