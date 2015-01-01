Abstract

The purpose of this article is to describe the Illinois Work and Well-being Model (ILW2M), a multi-domain framework for conceptualizing the employment development of people with traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). The model emphasizes the interaction of contextual and career development domains to improve participation in the areas of work, society, community, and home. A brief discussion of potential implications regarding vocational rehabilitation research and service is offered with the overall goal of reinforcing employment development as the foundation of vocational rehabilitation services for adults with TBIs.

