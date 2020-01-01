Abstract

PURPOSE: Based on a nationally representative adult sample, the present study examined the prevalence and trends of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol in the United States from 2002 to 2017.



METHODS: Using data from the 2002-2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the prevalence of DUI of alcohol in 2012-2017 were estimated to test for changes in trend and to identify populations at elevated risks of alcohol-involved driving.



RESULTS: Since 2002, the prevalence of DUI of alcohol has gradually decreased from a high of 15.1% in 2002-2004 to 11.8% in 2012-2014 and 8.5% in 2016-2017, indicating percent decreases by 21.6% and 43.7%, respectively. While decreasing trends were observed across all major sociodemographic and criminal justice subgroups (except older adults), men, young adults, Whites, and those with higher household income continued to be associated with greater risks of alcohol-involved driving. Nevertheless, DUI arrests continued to increase among women, narrowing the gender gap.



DISCUSSION: Despite the decreased alcohol-involved driving over the past decade, there remains worrisome levels among young adult males. This underscores the need for alcohol policies and public awareness campaigns targeting young adult males. Moreover, further research is needed to elucidate the potential differences in the populations who reported driving under any influence of alcohol and who were involved in fatal crashes.



Keywords: ethanol impaired driving

Language: en