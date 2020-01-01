|
Citation
Benmelouka A, Shamseldin LS, Nourelden AZ, Negida A. Adv J Emerg Med 2020; 4(2): e28.
Affiliation
Neurosurgery Department, Bahçeşehir University, Istanbul, Turkey.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Department of Emergency Medicine)
DOI
PMID
32322796
PMCID
Abstract
CONTEXT: Pediatric traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI) is an uncommon presentation in the emergency department. Severe injuries are associated with devastating outcomes and complications, resulting in high costs to both the society and the economic system. EVIDENCE ACQUISITION: The data on pediatric traumatic spinal cord injuries has been narratively reviewed.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; Neurosurgery; Pediatrics; Spinal Cord Injuries; Trauma