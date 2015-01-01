Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the prevalence, characteristics and preventive status of skin injuries caused by personal protective equipment (PPE) in medical staff. APPROACH: A cross-sectional survey was conducted online for understanding skin injuries among medical staff fighting against COVID-19 in February 8-22, 2020. Participants voluntarily answered and submitted the questionnaire with cellphone. The questionnaire items included demographic data, grade of PPE and daily wearing time, skin injuries types, anatomical sites, and preventive measures. Univariable analyses and logistic regression analyses were employed to explore the risk factors associated with skin injuries.



RESULTS: A total of 4,308 respondents were collected from 161 hospitals and 4,306 respondents were valid. The overall prevalence of skin injuries was 42.8% (95% CI 41.30%-44.30%) with three types of device-related pressure injuries, moist associated skin damage and skin tear. Co-skin injuries and multiple locations injuries were 27.4% and 76.8%, respectively. The logistic regression analysis indicated that sweating (95%CI for OR 87.52-163.11), daily wearing time (95% CI for OR1.61-3.21), male (95% CI for OR 1.11-2.13) and grade 3 PPE (95% CI for OR1.08-2.01) were associated with skin injuries. Only 17.7% respondents took prevention and 45.0% skin injuries were treated. INNOVATION: This the first cross-sectional survey to understand skin injuries in medical staff caused by PPE, which is expected to be a benchmark.



CONCLUSION: The skin injuries among medical staff are serious, with insufficient prevention and treatment. A comprehensive program should be taken in future.

