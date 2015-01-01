|
Mannix R, Lee LK, Fleegler EW. Ann. Intern Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts (R.M., L.K.L., E.W.F.).
(Copyright © 2020, American College of Physicians)
32320463
Since February 2020, as U.S. public health efforts have focused on containing the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), gun sales in the country have skyrocketed. In March, more than 2.5 million firearms were sold, including 1.5 million handguns (1). In the best of times, increased gun ownership is associated with a heightened risk for firearm-related suicide (2). These are not the best of times. The United States faces an unprecedented combination of a public health and economic disaster. The physical distancing necessary to curb transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 has disrupted social networks. Many people live in isolation, and the mental health of the population will likely suffer. Combined, these forces create a climate with the potential to increase firearm-related suicides.
