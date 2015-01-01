|
O'Donnell A, Hanratty B, Schulte B, Kaner E. BMC Fam. Pract. 2020; 21(1): e68.
Population Health Sciences Institute, Newcastle University, Baddiley-Clark Buiding, Richardson Road, Newcastle, NE2 4AX, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32321440
BACKGROUND: Despite evidence supporting the effectiveness of alcohol screening and brief advice to reduce heavy drinking, implementation in primary healthcare remains limited. The challenges that clinicians experience when delivering such interventions are well-known, but we have little understanding of the patient perspective. We used Normalization Process Theory (NPT) informed interviews to explore patients' views on alcohol screening and brief advice in routine primary healthcare.
|
Alcohol prevention; Normalisation process theory; Patients; Primary health care; Qualitative research