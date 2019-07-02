|
O'Kane SM, Carlin A, Gallagher AM, Lahart IM, Jago R, Faulkner M, Murphy MH. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): 541.
Centre for Exercise Medicine, Physical Activity and Health, Sports and Exercise Sciences Research Institute, University of Ulster, Jordanstown Campus, Newtownabbey, BT37 0QB, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32316957
BACKGROUND: Adolescent girls in the UK and Ireland are failing to meet current physical activity guidelines. Physical activity behaviours track from childhood to adulthood and it is important that adolescent girls are provided with opportunities to be physically active. Walking has been a central focus for physical activity promotion in adults and may effectively increase physical activity levels among younger people. Following on from a pilot feasibility trial, the purpose of this cluster randomised controlled trial (c-RCT) is to evaluate the effectiveness of a novel, low-cost, peer-led school-based walking intervention delivered across the school year at increasing physical activity levels of adolescent girls.
Adolescent girls; Intervention; Physical activity; Schools; Walking