Abstract

Primary objective: To introduce the concept of cognitive intolerance. A test is proposed to measure this concept and pilot data are presented to support this measure and future research to develop this concept into a construct. Research design: Three﻿-group comparison to protect larger study blinding. Methods and procedures: Two groups of student athletes (n = 13, n = 13) between 13 and 17 (mean 15.1 ± 1.1 years; 58% male) who sustained a sport-related concussion within 10 days and one group (n = 13) of age-matched healthy controls were recruited for a comparison of correlations between self and observer ratings of cognitive difficulties and DTI fractional anisotropy (FA) using ﻿tract-﻿based ﻿spatial ﻿statistics (TBSS) analysis at two time points. Main outcomes and results: Significant negative only associations (higher cognitive difficulty and lower FA) with DTI FA were found in white matter tracts. These included the anterior corpus callosum, frontal﻿-parietal longitudinal fasciculi, and cortical-subcortical pathways at only the second time point. Several working memory networks would likely involve connections using the above-identified white matter tracts. Conclusions: Cognitive intolerance can be defined as symptom exacerbation from prolonged cognitive activity. Cognitive intolerance could be measured by the n-back working memory task and time to symptom exacerbation.

