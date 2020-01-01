SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen GL, Silverman JG, Dixit A, Begum S, Ghule M, Battala M, Johns NE, Raj A, Averbach S. EClinicalMedicine 2020; 21: e100318.

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, 9300 Campus Point Drive #7433, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.eclinm.2020.100318

32322807

PMC7170943

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) has been shown to be associated differentially with contraceptive use based on type, with IPV more likely among pill users and less likely among condom users. Recent increases in IUD uptake allow consideration of this type of contraceptive. We assessed the association between self-reported IPV and self-reported contraceptive use, by type, among non-pregnant married women in rural India in a region with higher than average IUD use.

METHODS: We assessed the association between past 12-month IPV (physical, sexual, or any) and past 3-month contraceptive use (condom, pill, IUD, or any modern method) using crude and adjusted multinomial logistic regression models.

FINDINGS: Among the 1001 women included, 109 (10·9%) reported experiencing physical IPV and 27 (2·7%) reported experiencing sexual IPV in the past 12 months. Women experiencing physical IPV were significantly less likely to use condoms (adjusted relative risk ratio [RRR]: 0·54, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0·30-0·98, p = 0·042) than women not experiencing violence. There was a trend towards increased IUD use among women experiencing physical IPV (adjusted RRR: 1·78, 95% CI: 0·91-3·41, p = 0·091) compared to those not experiencing physical IPV, but this did not reach statistical significance.

INTERPRETATION: Our findings suggest that women who experience physical IPV in India are less likely to use condoms and may be more likely to use IUDs than women without exposure to IPV. This research expands on prior findings suggesting higher uptake of women-controlled contraceptives among women contending with IPV in India.

© 2020 The Author(s).


Language: en

Contraception; Family planning; India; Intimate partner violence (IPV); Reproductive health

