Hepburn K, Bennett V, Kemp AM, Hollén LI, Nuttall D, Roberts Z, Farrell D, Mullen S. Emerg. Med. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Paediatric Emergency Department, Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, Belfast, UK stephenm.mullen@belfasttrust.hscni.net.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
32321707
OBJECTIVES: The Burns and Scalds Assessment Template (BaSAT) is an evidence-based proforma coproduced by researchers and ED staff with the aim of (1) standardising the assessment of children attending ED with a burn, (2) improving documentation and (3) screening for child maltreatment. This study aimed to test whether the BaSAT improved documentation of clinical, contributory and causal factors of children's burns.
Language: en
burns; paediatric emergency med; paediatric injury; paediatrics; paediatrics, non accidental injury