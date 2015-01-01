|
Citation
Burrell LV, Mehlum L, Qin P. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
National Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, University of Oslo, Sognsvannsveien 21, 0372, Oslo, Norway.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32318879
Abstract
Previous studies have reported an increased risk of hospital-treated deliberate self-harm (DSH) in offspring who have lost a parent, but inconclusive findings regarding differences between loss from suicide and accidents. The present study aimed to investigate the association between parental death by external causes before age 18 and hospital-treated DSH, and potential differences between different accidents and suicide. This nested-case-control study was based on data from longitudinal Norwegian registers. Subjects comprised 12,526 people born between 1970 and 2003 who received acute somatic treatment because of DSH at hospitals and associated services between 2008 and 2013 (cases), and 222,362 controls matched for gender and date of birth with no recorded DSH treatment. Information concerning deceased parent's death and offspring's DSH treatment and socioeconomic data was merged. Data were analysed with conditional logistic regression.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescence; Childhood; Deliberate self-harm; Parental bereavement; Register study; Suicide