INTRODUCTION: This study seeks to understand the demographic changes in the active-duty service member profile, both prior to and following September 11, 2001 (9/11). The study analyzed diagnosis of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) and measures of severity of those diagnoses as recorded in service-connection ratings (percent disability).



METHODS: A retrospective cohort-study of military veterans who received care at Veterans Health Administration medical centers between December 1998 and May 2014 was conducted based on clinical data recorded and stored within the Corporate Data Warehouse.



RESULTS: A cohort of 1,339,937 veterans received an inpatient or outpatient diagnosis of PTSD and/or TBI. The cohort was divided into 4 service period groups and 3 diagnosis categories. The service periods included pre-9/11 (n = 1,030,806; 77%), post-9/11 (n = 204,083; 15%), overlap-9/11 (n = 89,953; 7%), and reentered post-9/11 (n = 15,095; 1%). The diagnosis categories included PTSD alone (n = 1,132,356; 85%), TBI alone (n = 100,789; 7%) and PTSD+TBI (n = 106,792; 8%).



RESULTS of the post-9/11 group revealed significant changes, including (1) increase of veterans with PTSD+TBI; (2) increase of female veterans with PTSD+TBI; and (3) increase of severity level of diagnosed PTSD/TBI as evidenced by higher service-connected disability pensions at younger age in the post-9/11 group. Additionally, data revealed unequal distribution of veterans with PTSD+TBI across geographic areas.



CONCLUSIONS: The veteran of the post-9/11 service period does not mirror the veteran of the pre-9/11 service period.



FINDINGS are valuable for policy making, allocation of resources, and for reconsidering the prevailing paradigm for treating veterans with PTSD and/or TBI.



