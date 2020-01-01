|
Citation
|
Kashid M, Rai SK, Nath SK, Gupta TP, Shaki O, Mahender P, Varma R. Int. J. Crit. Illn. Inj. Sci. 2020; 10(1): 9-15.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Radiology, Military Hospital Kamptee, Nagpur, India.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32322548
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Roadside trauma in India is an increasingly significant problem, particularly because of bad roads, irregular road signs, overcrowding, overspeeding, and bad traffic etiquettes. Adequate information on the characteristics of victims, causes of accidents, frequency, vehicles involved, alcohol intake, and outcome of management is essential for understanding and planning for better management.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Collision; epidemiology; motorcycle injuries; road traffic accident; trauma