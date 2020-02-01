|
Citation
Green JG, McLaughlin KA, Alegria M, Bettini E, Gruber M, Hoagwood K, Le Tai L, Sampson N, Zaslavsky AM, Xuan Z, Kessler RC. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32317207
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Schools provide access to mental health services for traditionally underserved youth. However, there is variability in the types of school-based services students receive (e.g., school counseling, services in separate classrooms, or schools serving students with psychiatric disorders). Prior research has typically not distinguished among these different types of school-based services. The present study examines sociodemographic characteristics and disorders associated with the types of services received in schools.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Disparities; Inequities; Mental health; Race/ethnicity; Schools; Services