SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Green JG, McLaughlin KA, Alegria M, Bettini E, Gruber M, Hoagwood K, Le Tai L, Sampson N, Zaslavsky AM, Xuan Z, Kessler RC. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2020.02.016

PMID

32317207

Abstract

PURPOSE: Schools provide access to mental health services for traditionally underserved youth. However, there is variability in the types of school-based services students receive (e.g., school counseling, services in separate classrooms, or schools serving students with psychiatric disorders). Prior research has typically not distinguished among these different types of school-based services. The present study examines sociodemographic characteristics and disorders associated with the types of services received in schools.

METHODS: Data were analyzed from a sample of adolescent-parent pairs in the U.S. National Comorbidity Survey Adolescent Supplement who received school mental health services (N = 1,204). DSM-IV diagnoses were based on the Composite International Diagnostic Interview administered to adolescents and questionnaires self-administered to parents. Adolescents (aged 13-18 years) and parents also responded to questions about lifetime school-based mental health service receipt.

RESULTS: Among those receiving school-based mental health services, almost one-third (29.7%) received services in a separate classroom and almost one-fourth (22.3%) in a separate school. Increased likelihood of lifetime placement in a separate classroom or school was detected among older youth, males, blacks, Latinos, youth with learning disabilities, those whose parents had fewer years of education, and those who received community-based mental health services. Oppositional defiant disorder was associated with increased lifetime placement in a separate school.

CONCLUSIONS: The results advance the evidence base by indicating that racial/ethnic minority youth and those whose parents have fewer years of education were more likely to receive school-based mental health services in separate settings. These results provide more context to studies of school-based mental health service receipt.

Copyright © 2020 Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; Disparities; Inequities; Mental health; Race/ethnicity; Schools; Services

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print