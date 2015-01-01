|
Citation
|
Marshall K, Abate A, Venata A. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2020; 13(1): 33-43.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, TX 77341 USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32318226
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Evidence suggests delinquent youth are more likely to suffer from posttraumatic stress symptoms and links those symptoms to subsequent aggressive behavior and criminal activity. Research also indicates the impact of decision-making capacity in this context. Specifically, future orientation has been shown to play an important role in adolescent delinquency; less future orientation has been linked with persistent delinquency. Notably, trauma exposure is associated with slower development of future orientation in delinquent youth. Using a sample of serious juvenile offenders, the current study examined the relation between posttraumatic stress symptoms and aggressive reoffending testing the hypothesis that future orientation would mediate that relation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Decision-making; Future orientation; Juveniles; Recidivism; Trauma