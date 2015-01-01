|
Citation
|
Norton CL, Tucker A, Farnham-Stratton M, Borroel F, Pelletier A. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2019; 12(1): 85-95.
|
Affiliation
|
Discovery Ranch for Girls, Cedar City, Utah USA.
|
Erratum On
|
J Child Adolesc Trauma 2017;12(2):287.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32318182
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Child abuse is epidemic in the United States and has dire long-term consequences. Innovative interventions are needed to address the negative cognitive, affective and behavioral effects of child abuse. This mixed-method study examined if adventure therapy is 1) an effective mental health intervention for child and adolescent survivors of abuse and neglect, and 2) an effective intervention for families affected by abuse and neglect. The effectiveness of the adventure therapy intervention was measured by a reduction in child trauma symptoms and improved family functioning, as reported via the Trauma Symptom Checklist for Children (TSCC), the Family Assessment Device (FAD), as well as qualitative data gathered via family focus groups.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adventure therapy; Child abuse; Multi-family groups; Trauma-informed care