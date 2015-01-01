SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sitienei EC, Pillay J. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2019; 12(2): 201-209.

1Faculty of Education, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40653-018-0226-8

32318192

PMC7163865

This qualitative study explored life experiences of children living on the streets in Eldoret, Kenya. A total of 15 children (males = 60% and females = 40%; aged 6 to 18 years) took part in the study. The authors thematically analyzed data collected through individual interviews to explore life at their homes which resulted in them living on the streets and life on the streets itself. Implications are further discussed, and the authors propose that affirmative action is needed to strengthen families so that children could be rescued from the streets and be reintegrated into their families.

© Springer Nature Switzerland AG 2018.


Language: en

Children; Kenya; Life experiences; Living; Street

