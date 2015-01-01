SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miccio-Fonseca LC. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2019; 12(4): 457-467.

Clinic for the Sexualities, 591 Camino de la Reina, Suite 705, San Diego, CA 92108 USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40653-018-0242-8

32318215

PMC7163815

Applied are empirical findings from two major studies employing the ecologically framed MEGA

 risk assessment tool: MEGA

Combined Samples Studies (N = 3901 [1979-2017] (Miccio-Fonseca 2017a, d) and MEGA

Combined Cross Validation Studies (N = 2717). Samples consisted of male, female, and transgender-female sexually abusive youth, ages 4-19, including youth with low intellectual functioning of borderline or low average.

FINDINGS further support a previously presented nomenclature identifying two subsets overlooked by most contemporary risk assessment tools: sexually violent and predatory sexually violent youth (Miccio-Fonseca and Rasmussen Journal of Aggression Maltreatment & Trauma, 18, 106-128, 2009, 2014). MEGA

Studies provided normative data, with cut-off scores (calibrated) according to age and gender, establishing four risk levels: Low, Moderate, High, and Very High. The fourth risk level, Very High, sets MEGA

 apart from other risk assessment tools for sexually abusive youth, which are limited to three risk levels. Very High risk level definitively identifies the most dangerous youth, thus empirically supporting the nomenclature of sexually violent and predatory sexually violent youth.

© Springer Nature Switzerland AG 2018.


Language: en

Adolescent sex offender; MEGA risk assessment tool; Sexually abusive youth; Sexually violent predator; Violent sex offender

