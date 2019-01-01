Abstract

This article describes the use of a case formulation approach, integrating evidence-based treatment in the context of individual clinical traits. It focuses on the supplementation of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) with eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) in the treatment of a young person, presenting with an initial diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). A case formulation suggested the possibility of a differential diagnosis of Adjustment Disorder, indicating the usefulness of the addition of EMDR sessions to process memories of severe bullying. Previous studies promote the idea of using EMDR in cases that do not meet the threshold for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), in order to reduce the presentation of anxiety. Earlier research suggests that each of these models has specific strengths and attributes in the treatment of mental health difficulties and, whilst based within the context of a well-established case conceptualisation, can be effectively integrated.



