Abstract

Examination of novel treatment for complexly traumatized youth, in particular, those exposed to preverbal trauma, is necessary given challenges associated with effective intervention for this population. Therapies that facilitate somatic regulation have demonstrated benefit for some trauma survivors. The current article briefly reviews the emerging literature on symptoms of and treatments for complex and preverbal child trauma and describes Sensory Motor Arousal Regulation Therapy (SMART), an intervention for child and adolescent trauma with preliminary empirical support. SMART aims to enhance sensory motor engagement and promote affective, behavioral and physiological regulation using somatic regulation and sensory integration techniques. Utilizing case study methodology, the article illustrates application of SMART in treatment of a latency-aged child with history of exposure to complex and preverbal traumatic experiences. Case analysis suggests the potential contribution of enhanced somatic regulation in traumatized children toward increased relational engagement, behavioral and emotional regulation, and trauma processing.



© Springer International Publishing AG 2017, Corrected publication August/2017.

Language: en