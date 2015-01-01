Abstract

Researchers have examined knowledge and skillsets that enhance successful transitions into independent living for at-risk youth residing in independent living programs; however, few studies examine programs outside of the United States. Employing focus groups and participant-observation, this exploratory study examined areas of personal development, knowledge, and skills that former graduates, staff, and administrators of a Philippines-based independent living program believed essential for the success of young women with traumatic histories. Thematic analysis revealed three themes: (1) Psycho-Emotional-Spiritual Well-Being, (2) Cultivating a Fighting Spirit, and (3) Financial Stability. Distinct from much of the literature, spiritual development, a mechanism of Psycho-Emotional-Spiritual Wellbeing, and Cultivating a Fighting Spirit, a form of empowerment, emerged as important areas of development. The focal program emphasized personal development and restoration for the survival and success of young Filipina women in their agency.



