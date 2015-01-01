Abstract

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental illness that causes significant distress and impairment. Studies generally indicate lower rates of PTSD post-disaster in Chinese child populations. Irrespective of population examined, findings suggest that trauma alone cannot account for the development of PTSD (Ma et al. 2011). It is important to understand what other variables may contribute to the onset of PTSD. This was the first meta-analysis conducted to investigate risk and protective factors for PTSD (as well as mediating/moderating variables) in children directly impacted by natural disasters in China. Understanding these factors can help guide disaster readiness efforts, as well as post-disaster interventions (Yule et al. 2000). Also, this study is extremely relevant given recent earthquakes in China that have devastated many.



