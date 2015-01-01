Abstract

The study assessed the experiences and reactions of adolescent offspring of alcohol-dependent fathers (N = 15) to their fathers' heavy drinking. Data were analyzed qualitatively, identifying themes and sub-themes. Respondent accounts elaborated these themes with reference to explanations, experiences, reactions to their fathers' drinking. Gender differences were notable: girls were more likely to report abuse, shouldering of family responsibilities, physiological and other reactions, ambivalent feelings toward father, sadness and worthlessness. Boys were more likely to react with anger and/or aggression. The findings should guide the development of gender-sensitive family-based interventions for the adolescents, with special attention to psychological, social and legal dimensions.

