BACKGROUND: Ageing is an inescapable reality of human existence. The elderly population of India is steadily increasing with growing mental health needs which pose many challenges for the health care system. The aim of this study is to assess anxiety, depression, and cognitive disorders among urban and rural elderly and to explore the availability of social support mechanisms and a responsive health system for elderly.



METHODS: This study is a mixed-method approach. For a quantitative study, a community-based cross-sectional survey is conducted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A total of 330 elderly persons aged 60 years and above are randomly screened for depression (GDS), anxiety (GAD), and cognitive impairment (HMSE). Further for a qualitative study, in-depth interviews are conducted with 7 key informants including policy and program managers, service providers, and facilitators from the state. For quantitative data analysis, Excel and SPSS are used and for Qualitative data analysis, Thematic Framework Approach is used.



RESULTS: The mean age of the respondents is 67.9 ± 7.8. The prevalence of severe depression is 17%, severe anxiety is 10.3%, and cognitive impairment is 51.2%. The prevalence of all the three is more in rural elderly as compared to urban elderly as well as more in female individuals as compared to males. Qualitative analysis revealed that there are challenges in early identification of mental disorders at both the levels: service providers and elderly. Psychological and financial issues are also seen in elderly who are not supported by their children. There are cases of fear for elder abuse and influence of western culture in the society.



CONCLUSION: There is a sizeable prevalence of psychological issues in elderly population. Therefore, there is a need to adopt holistic and integrated psychogeriatric services for the improvement of quality of life in elderly.



