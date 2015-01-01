|
Preethy NA, Somasundaram S. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2020; 9(2): 602-608.
Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Saveetha Dental College, Saveetha University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
32318389
BACKGROUND: Child abuse and neglect is one of the foremost growing public health problems in India. In the current scenario, there is an increasing frequency of both the father and mother of a child to go to work which leads to a decrease in the quality time spent with their children. This unsupervised or unmonitored time plays a vital role in the child's growth and development as any form of abuse or neglect during this period may it be physical, emotional, or mental will cause a significant and far reaching consequence in the child. Thus, proper knowledge and awareness is required for early identification and intervention by the parents to prevent such untoward consequences.
Awareness; child abuse; neglect; protection; working parents