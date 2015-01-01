Abstract

The triarchic conceptualization of psychopathy encompasses three distinct dispositional components: boldness, meanness, and disinhibition. The current study aimed to validate triarchic construct scales composed of items from the Youth Psychopathic Traits Inventory (YPI) in a sample of Chinese male juvenile offenders (N = 613, mean age = 17.14 years, SD = 1.09 years). Although the CFA and ESEM models failed to support the three-factor structure for YPI-based triarchic scores, the convergent and criteria validity of the YPI-Tri and YPI-Tri-S were supported as they demonstrated the expected relation with other psychopathic traits or component measures and aggressive behavior measures. The internal consistency of the YPI-Tri and YPI-Tri-S scores ranged from marginal to good. The findings provide preliminary evidence for the YPI-based triarchic scores and support for the utility of the YPI-Tri and YPI-Tri-S in assessing psychopathy in Chinese male juvenile offenders.

Language: en