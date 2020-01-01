Abstract

The use of synthetic cannabinoids (SCs), which escape conventional detection systems, may be a good alternative to elude routine drug analysis for cannabis. The detection of these drugs in urine is unusual due to their complete and fast metabolism, therefore requiring alternative strategies. In this work, an investigation has been made on SCs consumption by minors (less than 18 years old) in juvenile offenders' centres. 667 urine samples (from 127 minors) were collected after their permits with stay at home. We also studied the SCs from 7 herbal blends available at the smartshop frequented by the minors. Both, urine and herbal blends, were analysed by liquid chromatography coupled to high resolution mass spectrometry. The analysis of urine confirmed the absence of more than 200 SCs investigated. Thus, the focus was made on metabolites reported for those SCs identified in the herbal blends collected from the smart-shop. The major metabolites of XLR-11 and UR-144 (N-pentanoic acid and N-(5-hydroxypentyl)) were found in several urine samples. Apart from the main metabolites included in the initial searching, a thorough investigation of more metabolites for these SCs was additionally performed, including MS/MS experiments for the tentative identification of compounds detected in the urine samples. The 16 samples positive to the XLR-11 metabolites were assigned to 6 minors, only 2 of which had recognized consumption. On the basis of the results obtained, preventive and therapeutic interventions must be implemented to reduce the consumption of psychoactive substances and to improve the risk-perception of these substances by minors.



