Adhia A, Gelaye B, Friedman LE, Marlow LY, Mercy JA, Williams MA. J. Workp. Behav. Health 2019; 34(3): e1609361.
Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
32322182
Workplace interventions represent important opportunities to increase awareness of and adherence to disease prevention and health promotion initiatives. However, research on workplace interventions for intimate partner violence (IPV) has not been systematically evaluated. This systematic review summarizes existing studies evaluating workplace interventions for IPV. PubMed, PsycINFO, Business Source Complete, Web of Science, and Social Services Abstracts were systematically searched for English-language studies published before November 2017. Six studies evaluating five interventions were included. Only one study used a randomized design, and only two studies measured whether outcomes were sustained over time. None of the interventions addressed perpetrators of IPV. Interventions focused on recognizing signs of abuse, responding to victims, and providing referrals to community-based resources.
Intimate partner violence; domestic violence; intervention; training; workplace