MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2020; 69(16): 504.
(Copyright © 2020, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
32324725
The percentage of employed adults who reported an average of ≤6 hours of sleep per 24-hour period increased from 28.4% during 2008–2009 to 32.6% during 2017–2018. During this period, increases were noted among private sector employees (29.5% to 33.3%), government employees (28.8% to 32.8%), and the self-employed (24.3% to 31.4%). A lower percentage of the self- employed reported ≤6 hours of sleep compared with private sector and government employees during 2008–2009. The smaller differences by employment categories noted during 2017–2018 were not statistically significant.
