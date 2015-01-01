Abstract

The percentage of employed adults who reported an average of ≤6 hours of sleep per 24-hour period increased from 28.4% during 2008–2009 to 32.6% during 2017–2018. During this period, increases were noted among private sector employees (29.5% to 33.3%), government employees (28.8% to 32.8%), and the self-employed (24.3% to 31.4%). A lower percentage of the self- employed reported ≤6 hours of sleep compared with private sector and government employees during 2008–2009. The smaller differences by employment categories noted during 2017–2018 were not statistically significant.



Source: National Health Interview Survey, 2008–2009 and 2017–2018. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis.htm.



Reported by: Regina Pana-Cryan, PhD, rfp2@cdc.gov, 202-245-0669; Abay Asfaw, PhD; Roger Rosa, PhD.



