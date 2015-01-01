Abstract

AIM: The aims of this study were to describe the variation in volumes and types of injuries admitted to a level one trauma centre in New Zealand over two 14-day periods before and during the national level 4 lockdown for COVID-19; and highlight communities at risk of preventable injury that may impact negatively on hospital resources.



METHOD: A retrospective, descriptive study of prospectively collected data in the Midland Trauma Registry in New Zealand.



RESULTS: Overall there was a reduction of 43% in all injury-related admissions with significant reductions seen in major injury (50% reduction), males (50% reduction) and children aged 0-14 years (48% reduction).



RESULTS for ethnicity and persons aged over 14 years were within 3% deviation of this overall 43% reduction. Injuries at home, particularly falls, predominate.



CONCLUSION: Despite the significant reduction in admissions during level 4 lockdown, hospitals should continue to provide full services until resource limitations are unavoidable. Immediate messaging is recommended to reduce rates of injury on the farm and at home, specifically falls prevention. Ongoing attention of road users to road safety is essential to reduce the incidence of preventable major injury. These immediate measures can potentially reduce unnecessary pressure on hospital beds and resources during the pandemic.

