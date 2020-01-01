SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grigorenko EL. New Dir. Child Adolesc. Dev. 2020; 2020(169): 59-74.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/cad.20326

32324320

There is an increasing attention to the phenomenon referred to as "twice exceptional" ("2e") children, namely, children who demonstrate both exceptional abilities and disabilities. In this essay, this concept is applied to delinquency and/or emotional-behavior disorder and gifts (talents) in the performance arts, exploring the presence of this association and the support for it in the literature. The essay asserts that this association does exist, qualifies these youth as another category of 2e students, and calls for research on the manifestation, etiology, and development of this co-occurrence.

