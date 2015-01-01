Abstract

Although the public health benefits of social distancing, isolation, and quarantines are well-established and essential for reducing risk of transmitting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are also likely consequences for these practices when considering the impact of violence in the home. Reports of increased domestic violence following quarantine orders in China have revealed the interpersonal violence risks of isolation. Indeed, a recent review of the psychological impact of quarantine published in The Lancet indicated increased anger, confusion, and posttraumatic stress symptoms, as well as evidence of increases in substance use in those subjected to quarantine.



These kinds of dysregulated emotions and substance use can increase violent behavior, especially within the family. Children’s exposure to intimate partner violence, whether directly witnessed or overheard, is harmful and may lead to posttraumatic stress disorder and other serious emotional and behavioral problems.2 Further, intimate partner violence and child abuse often co-occur,3 and it is likely that children will experience increased risk for maltreatment when isolated at home. In typical (i.e., non- pandemic) circumstances, rates of child maltreatment are alarming. In the U.S., one in eight children have confirmed maltreatment by child protective services (CPS) in their lifetime. Among these, recurrence of maltreatment is high.



Increased risk for child exposure to family violence during periods of crisis



The authors are increasingly concerned about the risks for children and vulnerable families during this unprecedented period of isolation as childcare centers and schools necessarily close their doors. The risks are compounded by added pressures that many parents continue to work full time during these periods. If parents must leave their home to work, children face an increased risk for supervisory neglect (i.e., not having adequate supervision to keep children from harm). If working from home, parents with young children are forced to try to meet work demands while simultaneously caring for young children. Changes in routine are upsetting, confusing, and difficult for young children. Increased oppositional behavior and limit testing are expected and these behaviors are most likely to elicit harsh responses from parents. Coupled with parental anxiety and stress about financial, logistical, and existential concerns ...

Language: en