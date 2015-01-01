Abstract

Millions of children in China are diagnosed with developmental disabilities (DD), many of whom are subject to physical abuse. While a significant body of research suggests that parenting interventions can reduce the incidence and risk of such abuse, there is currently limited evidence of their effectiveness for this population or from non-English-speaking countries. This review involved searches in both English and Chinese databases to identify randomized controlled trials and quasi-experimental studies of parenting interventions for families of children with DD in mainland China. Multilevel meta-analyses were undertaken to examine the effectiveness of parenting programs. Subgroup analyses and meta-regression were conducted to investigate heterogeneity and identify potential moderators with a focus on intervention and delivery components. Risk of bias was assessed for each study. Thirty-one studies were included. The results showed that parenting interventions could reduce child emotional and behavioral problems (CEBP) and improve the parent-child relationship, although only one study directly measured the actual incidence of abuse. Programs for autism and epilepsy had stronger treatment effects. Teaching knowledge about CEBP, skills to improve parental mental health, and techniques to cultivate empathy were associated with program success; however, positive reinforcement was associated with more problems. The results also supported the delivery of programs with longer duration, a combination of group and individual sessions, efforts to build rapport, ongoing communication outside the programs, and delivery in hospitals or service agencies. Further research is needed, however, in addition to improvements in the quality of research and reporting.

