Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to examine the views of children and adolescents with significant coordination difficulties, and their parents, regarding factors they considered had most supported and hindered the development of their self-esteem (SE).



METHODS: A survey was sent to members of the Dyspraxia Support Group of New Zealand asking participants to prioritise the three factors that had most positively and negatively influenced the development of the young person's SE. Quantitative content analysis was utilised to summarise responses in order to describe main influences.



RESULTS: Both groups rated love and support from family as an important factor that had promoted SE. Young people placed more emphasis than parents on friendship and rewarding activities. Parents emphasised the importance of a supportive school environment and the benefits of "diagnosis." Both groups frequently rated aspects directly related to coordination difficulties and bullying as negative influences on SE.



CONCLUSION: The results provide information for young people with coordination difficulties, their parents, and occupational therapists regarding useful strategies for developing healthy SE. Occupational therapists have a critical role in the assessment of children and adolescents with coordination difficulties which leads to better understanding of the young person by others. Additionally, task-oriented treatment approaches are indicated and are likely to lead to increased rates of participation of young people in rewarding activities, including with friends. Further research is required to determine whether these occupational therapy interventions promote increases in SE.



Language: en