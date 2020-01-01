SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Martin RA, Dickie B, Skinner H, Hurring S, Marshall R, Hanger HC. Australas. J. Ageing 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Otago, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Australian Council on the Ageing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ajag.12795

PMID

32329242

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This research aimed to explain how the Safe Recovery Programme (SRP) may best work to reduce falls in older adults undergoing rehabilitation in four wards in an older person's health and rehabilitation service.

METHODS: Qualitative realist methods were used, including surveys completed by patients and staff, and qualitative interviews or focus groups exploring views of patients, ward staff and SRP educators.

RESULTS: Emphasising different types of information for patients with different pre-existing understandings may facilitate their responses to SRP messaging. Consistency and coherence of SRP messaging within ward routines varied in response to staff SRP training and ongoing feedback mechanisms from SRP educators.

CONCLUSIONS: Tailored individualised approaches for patients with specific characteristics may lead to patients being less likely to engage in risky behaviours. Staff training and processes for facilitating ongoing feedback between patients, SRP and ward staff are required to ensure consistency and coherence of SRP messaging.

© 2020 AJA Inc.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; frail older adults; inpatient; patient safety; qualitative research

