Citation
Bricknell M. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Conflict and Health Research Group, King's College London - Strand Campus, London, UK martin.bricknell@kcl.ac.uk.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32327466
Abstract
This paper describes a framework for understanding military combat mental health based on the possible mental ill-health consequences of exposure to 'potential trauma events' for members of the armed forces and after their military service as veterans. It uses a life course approach that maps an individual's mental well-being against four 'states': fit, reacting, injured and ill. It then considers five categories of factors that influence the risk of mental illness from this exposure based on research evidence; prejoining vulnerability, resilience, precipitating, treatment and recovery. This framework offers a structure to debate current knowledge, inform policy and therapeutic interventions, provide education and to guide future research into the subject.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; occupational & industrial medicine; psychiatry