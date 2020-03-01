|
Rackauskaite G, Bilenberg N, Uldall P, Bech BH, Østergaard J. Eur. J. Paediatr. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Children and Adolescent Medicine, Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.
PMID
32327392
Abstract
AIM: To compare the prevalence of mental disorders (MDs) in a cohort of children and adolescents with and without cerebral palsy (CP) and to explore whether there is an association between MDs and the Gross Motor Function Classification System (GMFCS) level.
Language: en
ADHD; Autism spectrum disorders; Cerebral palsy; Developmental disorders; Mental disorders