Citation
Ryan AT, Daruwala SE, Perera KU, Lee-Tauler SY, Tucker J, Grammer G, Weaver J, Ghahramanlou-Holloway M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(8): e2729.
Affiliation
Department of Medical and Clinical Psychology, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD 20814, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32326534
Abstract
Suicide attempts and psychiatric hospitalization represent the final outcomes of a complex dynamical system of interacting factors that influence a particular individual's likelihood of engaging in suicidal behavior, as well as their ability to seek help prior to acting upon suicidal impulses. This study examined the association between different types of lifetime trauma exposure and the likelihood of psychiatric hospitalization following a suicide attempt (SA) rather than suicidal ideation (SI) alone. Electronic medical records for 1100 U.S. military service members and their dependents admitted to a military psychiatric inpatient setting for SA or SI were reviewed for documented lifetime trauma exposure history.
Keywords
adverse childhood experience; military; psychiatric hospitalization; suicide; trauma