Uprety A, Pantha B, Karki L, Nepal SP, Khadka M. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2019; 57(219): 340-343.
Department of General Practice, Bir Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal.
INTRODUCTION: Organophosphorous poisoning is a common problem prevalent in Nepal. Intermediate syndrome is a common clinical feature seen among the patients those have ingested poison. There is a scarcity of data related to intermediate syndrome and other general complications in patients with organophosphorous poisoning in context of Nepal. This study was carried out to observe the prevalence of intermediate syndrome and the general complications of oraganophosphorus poisoning among admitted patients in a tertiary care hospital.
gastric lavage; intermediate syndrome; organophophorus poisoning.