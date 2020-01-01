SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Desramault F, Allard-Cools É. Rev. Infirm. 2020; 69(258): 40-42.

Diffuser du savoir et entretenir une culture de la prévention des chutes.

Centre hospitalier Durécu-Lavoisier, 116, rue Louis-Pasteur, 76160 Darnétal, France.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.revinf.2020.01.012

32327061

The ageing of the population results in an increasing number of vulnerable people at risk of falling. In order to raise awareness among patients and their relatives as well as caregivers about the prevention of environmental and behavioural factors of the risk of falling, a Norman health care institution has developed an educational workshop in the form of a room of errors. It is the result of a close collaboration between the rehabilitation teams and other caregivers.

Language: fr

chambre des erreurs; chute; education; error room; fall; prevention; prévention; pédagogie; serious game; vulnerability; vulnérabilité

