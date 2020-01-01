Abstract

The ageing of the population results in an increasing number of vulnerable people at risk of falling. In order to raise awareness among patients and their relatives as well as caregivers about the prevention of environmental and behavioural factors of the risk of falling, a Norman health care institution has developed an educational workshop in the form of a room of errors. It is the result of a close collaboration between the rehabilitation teams and other caregivers.



