Violence Prevention through Urban Upgrading applies second generation crime prevention through environmental design, which includes built environment interventions alongside social programmes and community participation initiatives in Khayelitsha, one of South Africa's poorest and most violent suburbs. We conducted a retrospective population-based study using survey data from 3625 geo-located households collected between 2013 and 2015 and mapped alcohol outlets to assess the association between the intervention and reported experience of violence. The analysis used generalised linear models to estimate and compare selfreported experience of violence adjusting for known confounders, which included area and household deprivation as well as alcohol outlet density. Living in close proximity to the upgraded urban infrastructure was associated with a 34% reduced exposure to interpersonal violence after adjusting for confounders. This association was consistent across age and gender. Access to additional social programmes alongside the urban upgrading intervention was not associated with further reduction in risk. The association between urban-upgrading and reduced exposure to interpersonal violence supports its inclusion among interventions in national and local crime prevention policies to address social and structural environments.



