Michihata N, Fujiwara T, Ishiguro A, Okuyama M. Ann. Clin. Epidemiol. 2020; 2(2): 51-60.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Clinical Epidemiology)
BACKGROUND: Caregivers of children with mental health problems have difficulty selecting an appropriate institution for consultation because of a lack of information and poor collaboration between public health centers and child specialists. The Japanese government launched an intervention in 2009 to improve access to child mental health services, including training for healthcare providers, family education using leaflets and homepage services, and promoting cooperation among facilities. The purpose of this study was to assess the effects of the intervention using pre- and post-intervention surveys.
child mental health problems; child mental health service; governmental intervention