Abstract

AIMS: To estimate the volume of past year televised alcohol advertising exposure by product category and demographic group among adults living in the United States (U.S.) and test associations between estimated alcohol advertising exposure and past 30-day drinking behavior.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis of data from two national-level U.S. datasets: Kantar data on appearances of televised alcohol advertisements and data from the Simmons National Consumer Survey (NCS), a large national mail survey on television viewing patterns and product use. SETTING: United States PARTICIPANTS: 54,671 adults, ages 21 and older, who were randomly selected to participate in the Simmons NCS. MEASUREMENTS: Estimated exposure to televised advertisements for beer, wine, and spirits, self-reported alcohol use in the past year, number of drinks consumed in the past 30 days.



FINDINGS: The average respondent was exposed to an estimated 576 [95% confidence interval (CI) = 570-582] televised alcohol ads in the year preceding their survey. Exposure was higher among males versus females and African Americans versus Whites. A 1 percent increase in the estimated volume of ad exposure was associated with a 0.11 [95% CI 0.08-0.13] percentage point increase in the odds of having at least one drink in the last 30 days and, among past 30-day drinkers, a 0.05 [95% CI 0.04-0.07] percent increase in the number of alcoholic drinks consumed. Associations were consistent across product categories and demographics.



CONCLUSIONS: There appears to be a small but consistent positive association between alcohol advertising exposure and drinking behavior among American adults.



This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en