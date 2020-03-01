Abstract

AIM: The literature includes few reports on the prehospital care of pediatric casualties of urban house fires. Here we aimed to describe the epidemiology of pediatric fire victims, focusing on their injuries, prehospital care, and survival.



METHODS: This retrospective study included children under 15 years of age who were victims of urban house fires and who received care from prehospital medical teams. The variables analyzed included epidemiology, specific care provided by prehospital emergency services, the number of cardiac arrests, and survival rates.



RESULTS: Over the 15-month study period, 365 house fires required the presence of at least one prehospital medical team. Casualties of these fires included 121 pediatric victims (median age, 4 years [interquartile range: 2-9 years]). All children were initially treated by a prehospital medical team that was not specialized in pediatrics. Six children (4.9%) received secondary treatment from a pediatric support team. Of the 121 children, 114 (94.2%) suffered from smoke inhalation and seven (5.8%) from burns. Two patients who were in cardiac arrest at their initial medical care did not survive.



CONCLUSION: Pediatric fire casualties were initially managed by prehospital medical teams that were not specialized in pediatrics. As in adults, the main injuries were secondary to smoke inhalation, but this has increased toxicity in children. Prehospital teams not specialized in pediatrics can optimize their practice via the sharing of experiences, team training, and cognitive aid checklist for pediatric fire victims.



Language: en