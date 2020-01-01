Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe information needs in pregnant women living in disaster prone area.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study. Participants were women in the 1st (n=35), the 2nd (n=43), and the 3rd (n=90) trimester of pregnancy who visited public health center for antenatal care from April 2015. Data were collected from medical records and maternal and child health handbook. An open question was given to each respondent related to what kind of information do they want to know for their pregnancy. Data were analyzed with univariate and bivariate analysis.



RESULTS: Pregnant women in the 1st and the 2nd trimester were mostly reported the needs of information about healthy nutrition during pregnancy while those in the 3rd trimester about care for newborn. No one listed the need of information about disaster preparedness.



CONCLUSION: Health personnel need to accommodate information needs of pregnant women in disaster prone area and ensure their disaster preparedness.



