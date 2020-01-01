Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To find out the relationship between psychological preparedness and anxiety of the elderly in earthquake prone areas.



METHOD: The design in this study uses quantitative descriptive correlation with a cross sectional approach with a sample of 355. The sampling method used is Multistage Random Sampling. The questionnaire used in this study has passed reliability and validity test. Univariate and bivariate data analysis were conducted.



RESULT: The results of the study also showed there is a relationship between psychological preparedness and anxiety in the elderly in earthquake prone areas (p=0.039).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study prove the research related interventions that can be done to improve psychological preparedness and reduce anxiety.



Language: es