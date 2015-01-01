Abstract

Psychiatric ward (PW) nurses are at a higher risk to encounter workplace violence than are other healthcare providers, and many interventions have been developed to improve their mental health. We compared the effectiveness of biofeedback training (BT) and smartphone-delivered BT (SDBT) interventions on occupational stress, depressive symptoms, resilience, heart rate variability, and respiration rate in a sample of abused PW nurses. This was a quasi-experimental study. Structured questionnaires were administered before and six weeks after the intervention. Data were collected from April 2017 to October 2017. A total of 159 abused PW nurses were randomly assigned to BT, SDBT, and control groups, and 135 of them completed all processes of our protocol, with the study consisting of 119 females (88.1%) and 16 males (11.9%) and their age range being from 22 to 59 with the mean age of 35.61 and a standard deviation of 8.16. Compared to the controls, both the BT and the SDBT intervention groups experienced significant improvements in depressive symptoms, resilience, and respiration rate; and the SDBT group experienced significant reductions in occupational stress. Considering the cost, accessibility, restrictions time and space, SDBT be used as an effective intervention in people with resilience or occupational stress.

