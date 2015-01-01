Abstract

The goal of the current study was to test associations between various ASD-related behavior problems and negative peer experiences in adolescents with ASD. Data were obtained from the Bullying and School Experiences of Children with ASD Survey completed by parents in the Interactive Autism Network (IAN). The current study focused on data from 279 parents of 7th-11th graders with ASD who spent at least half of the school day in a general education setting. Logistic regression analyses found that frequent meltdowns, poor hygiene, rigid rule-keeping, and self-injury were associated with negative peer experiences. Surprisingly, repetitive behaviors and verbal tics were associated with a lower likelihood of experiencing verbal victimization.

