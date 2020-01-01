Abstract

Over the last 10 years, rates of alcohol use disorder (AUD) have increased in women by 84% relative to a 35% increase in men. Rates of alcohol use and high-risk drinking have also increased in women by 16% and 58% relative to a 7% and 16% increase in men, respectively, over the last decade. This robust increase in drinking among women highlights the critical need to identify the underlying neural mechanisms that may contribute to problematic alcohol consumption across sex/gender (SG), especially given that many neuroimaging studies are underpowered to detect main or interactive effects of SG on imaging outcomes. This narrative review aims to explore the recent neuroimaging literature on SG differences in brain function and structure as it pertains to alcohol across positron emission tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and functional magnetic resonance imaging modalities in humans. Additional work using magnetic resonance spectroscopy, diffusion tensor imaging, and event-related potentials to examine SG differences in AUD will be covered. Overall, current research on the neuroimaging of AUD, alcohol consumption, or risk of AUD is limited, and findings are mixed regarding the effect of SG on neurochemical, structural, and functional mechanisms associated with AUD. We address SG disparities in the neuroimaging of AUD and propose a call to action to include women in brain imaging research. Future studies are crucial to our understanding of the neurobiological underpinnings of AUD across neural systems and the vulnerability for AUD among women and men.



Language: en