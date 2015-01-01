SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Runyan CW, Brandspigel S, Doyle CK, Myers L. J. Public Health Manag. Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Program for Injury Prevention, Education and Research, Colorado School of Public Health, Aurora Colorado (Dr Runyan and Ms Brandspigel); and Violence and Injury Prevention-Mental Health Promotion Branch, Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, Denver, Colorado (Mss Doyle and Myers).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PHH.0000000000001158

PMID

32332482

Abstract

[Abstract unavailable]


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print